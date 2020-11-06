D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UMH Properties by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UMH Properties by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in UMH Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $582.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

