D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 94,287.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 56,730,033 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,546,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,159,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,127,000 after acquiring an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19,213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 237,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 206,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.