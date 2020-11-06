D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 391,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 20,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $60.17 on Friday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

