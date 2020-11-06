D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $142,131,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,037 shares of company stock worth $14,331,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

