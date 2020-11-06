D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.33 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $375,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CSX by 14.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

