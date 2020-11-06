D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.