D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 341,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,139 shares of company stock worth $28,666,329 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

