D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $108.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.