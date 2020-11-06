D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.73 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

SCHW stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

