D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.21% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after acquiring an additional 351,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

