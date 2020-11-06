D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

