D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 34.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $249.76 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

