D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,845 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,297.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $27.25 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company's marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

