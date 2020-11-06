D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

SPHD stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42.

