D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 89.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

