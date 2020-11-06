D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $210.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.