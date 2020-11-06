D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 936 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,036.50 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,005.84 and a 200-day moving average of $912.12. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,699.15, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.