D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 653 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after buying an additional 629,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,642,000 after purchasing an additional 164,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

