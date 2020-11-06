D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 20,119 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 749,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

