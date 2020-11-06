D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31.

