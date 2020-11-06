D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at $272,631.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 140,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,070 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

