D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 8,768 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,683,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,098.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 201,418 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $189.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

