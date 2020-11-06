D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 537 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,643 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,116,000.

EFA stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

