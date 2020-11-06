D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,347 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.77, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.