D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 17,940 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after acquiring an additional 434,231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,950,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,939,000 after buying an additional 208,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after buying an additional 235,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,046,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,916,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.