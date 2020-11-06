D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

