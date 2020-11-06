CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.70 million, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 79.0% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 128.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

