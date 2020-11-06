Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $162.92 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

