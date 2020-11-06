Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.