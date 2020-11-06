Critical Comparison: Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) and Amarin (OTCMKTS:AMRN)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Amarin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$73.47 million N/A N/A Amarin $429.76 million 4.10 -$22.65 million ($0.07) -64.43

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Amarin -2.30% -2.16% -1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Amarin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Amarin 0 5 9 0 2.64

Amarin has a consensus price target of $16.07, suggesting a potential upside of 256.35%. Given Amarin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amarin is more favorable than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amarin beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a topical suspension of silver particles, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne, as well as for the reduction of light-pigmented hair, including white, gray, blonde, light brown, and light red hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. On December 18, 2019, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 16, 2019.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing REDUCE-IT for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers through direct sales force. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

