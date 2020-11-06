Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective upped by Truist from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $17.00 on Monday. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,012,000 after buying an additional 1,371,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Criteo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after buying an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Criteo by 21.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 287,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

