Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 290

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 267.20 ($3.49).

CRST opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62.

In other news, insider Sharon Flood bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.09 ($25,841.51). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £42,250 ($55,199.90).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

