Credit Suisse Group Raises CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $135.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 892,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

