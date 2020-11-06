Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $140.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.96.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

