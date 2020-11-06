Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) a €6.80 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KCO. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.79 ($6.81).

Get Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €5.16 ($6.06) on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of €6.59 ($7.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $514.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.