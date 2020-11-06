(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of (CRD.B) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of (CRD.B) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised (CRD.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CRD.B opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. (CRD.B) has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.74 million, a PE ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 0.88.

(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. (CRD.B) had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

