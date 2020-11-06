Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) (LON:CRV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) (LON:CRV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) Company Profile (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.