CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded CRA International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.