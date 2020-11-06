Cowen Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $155.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.18.

WING opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.39, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

