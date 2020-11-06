Cowen Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $46.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target increased by Cowen from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCB. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $932.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 374,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.