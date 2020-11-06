Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) COO Acquires $777,157.92 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) COO John A. Tweed bought 54,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $777,157.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,553.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVLG opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $20.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.