Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $11.03 on Monday. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

