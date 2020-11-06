Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) COO Eric S. Musser Sells 25,357 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.45, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its position in Corning by 106.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 105,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after acquiring an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Corning by 43.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

