Contrasting Instructivision (OTCMKTS:ISTC) & World Wrestling Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WWE)

Instructivision (OTCMKTS:ISTC) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Instructivision and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructivision N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53%

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Instructivision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Instructivision and World Wrestling Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructivision 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus target price of $50.77, indicating a potential upside of 34.38%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Instructivision.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Instructivision and World Wrestling Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructivision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.06 $77.06 million $0.85 44.45

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Instructivision.

Volatility & Risk

Instructivision has a beta of -6.78, suggesting that its share price is 778% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Instructivision on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Instructivision Company Profile

Instructivision, Inc. operates as a New Jersey test preparation company. The company offers a range of materials and services for the SAT, including workbooks, computer software, and staff development seminars; and workbooks on mathematics, science reasoning, reading, and English for improving ACT college admission test scores. It also provides a range of products to prepare the student in grade 3 through 8 for the NJ-ASK and NJ-HSPA. In addition, the company offers pre-and post-tests, diagnostic tests, and online tests; benchmarks; formative assessments and summative assessments; grading and reports; lesson plans; instructional materials; and training and professional development programs. Instructivision, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Pine Brook, New Jersey.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

