Contrasting Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) & Rooshine (NASDAQ:RSAU)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cross Country Healthcare and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 1 4 3 0 2.25 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $8.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare -2.41% 6.34% 2.67% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Rooshine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $822.22 million 0.36 -$57.71 million $0.15 52.33 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rooshine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cross Country Healthcare.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Rooshine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Search segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals, as well as recruitment process outsourcing. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

