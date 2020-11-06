Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBCP. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

