Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. Concho Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.