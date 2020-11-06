Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.07.

CAG opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after buying an additional 220,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

