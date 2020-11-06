Comparing Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Solaredge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 1.97 $211.70 million $1.49 17.75 Solaredge Technologies $1.43 billion 8.21 $146.55 million $2.90 80.56

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Solaredge Technologies. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ON Semiconductor and Solaredge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 3 3 12 1 2.58 Solaredge Technologies 2 8 6 0 2.25

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.37%. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus price target of $206.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.66%. Given ON Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Solaredge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor -0.37% 10.85% 3.95% Solaredge Technologies 10.89% 20.76% 11.65%

Volatility and Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Solaredge Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, Wi-Fi, and application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

