Comparing Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) & GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.7% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and GulfSlope Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% GulfSlope Energy N/A -680.14% -18.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbon Energy and GulfSlope Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and GulfSlope Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.02 $1.10 million N/A N/A GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GulfSlope Energy.

Summary

Carbon Energy beats GulfSlope Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

